STANDISH – Sharon Lee Hoyt, 81, passed away at her home on July 12, 2020. She was born March 31, 1939, a daughter of William and Helen Hutchison.Sharon grew up in upstate New York and was graduate of Mechanicville High School. On Oct. 20, 1957, she married Roger Hoyt. The two of them made their home in New York, where they started a family and in 1971, the family moved to Maine.Sharon was the ultimate mother and wife, who genuinely enjoyed caring for her family. Some of Sharon’s fondest memories include the extensive travel all over the world that she and Roger were fortunate to share with one another. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roger Hoyt; children, David Hoyt, Cheryl Hoyt, and Jeffrey Hoyt; grandchildren, Joseph Hoyt, Nicholas Hoyt, Amanda Parker, Samantha Bennett, Zachary Hoyt, and Andrea Hoyt; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Pamela Butler and Francine Baker and her husband Dennis; as well as nephews, Justin Baker and wife Crystel and their daughter Danica, and nephew Nathen Baker and wife Magel .A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062.To express condolences or participate in Sharon’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sharon’s name may be made to:

Hospice of Southern Maine 180 US Route One Scarborough, ME 04074 or 383 US Route One #2C Scarborough, ME 04074

