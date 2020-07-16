Music

Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival virtual performances, July 21, 28 and Aug. 4, 11. All performances will be available on YouTube through the season after the live show. Contact [email protected] for more information. sllmf.org.

Virtual Quill Open Mics, 7 p.m., Fridays via Zoom. Performers must sign up by 6:30 p.m. the night they would like to perform. Free and open to all, donations appreciated. Visit the Quill Books & Beverage Facebook page for details.

Live @ 212, view past shows on YouTube. Visit the Westbrook venue’s Facebook page for a direct link.

July 21

The World Famous Grassholes, traditional bluegrass, 6-7:30 p.m. Robie Softball Field, 28 Ball Park Road. Park at Gorham High School or in lot at municipal center. Sponsored by Gorham Recreation Department. Free.

Aug. 8

Music in the Park at 24 Main St., Gray, drive-in style. Second round of registrations after July 17 if slots still available. Check for open slots at graymaine.org/blueberry-festival-committee.

Art

Continuum for Creativity is showcasing submitted artwork in the album “Post Your Work!” on its Facebook page. For information on virtual classes and “online painting parties,” visit marybrooking.com.

“Home Work” exhibit, a show of art work conceived during Maine’s months of the shelter-in-place order, is on display now at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. 647-2787, gallery302.com.

Online galleries can be found at: Hole in the Wall Studioworks, Raymond, holeinthewallgallery.net; University of Southern Maine, Gorham, usm.maine.edu/gallery/past-exhibits; Gallery 302, Bridgton, gallery302.com/artists; mars in Sol Gallery, Casco, marsinsolgallery.com/featured-artists-1.

Museums

Bridgton Historical Society’s museum on Gibbs Avenue is open Tuesday-Saturday to a maximum of five guests at a time. Mask wearing and social distancing apply. For more information contact the Bridgton Historical Society at 647-3699, email [email protected] or visit bridgtonhistory.org or Facebook.

Television/Film

Go to walkerlibrary.org/digital-resources/ for a list of free streaming services from Westbrook’s Walker Memorial Library.

Check the Gorham Community Access (GoCam) Facebook page for weekly Friday updates to the program schedule. Programs include book/author talks, art tutorials, music and films.

