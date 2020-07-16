Johns essay winner

Westbrook High School graduate Angelica Johns was awarded the “2020 Bucks for Books” scholarship from the Friends of Walker Memorial Library.

Johns, a frequent patron of the library, received $300 to go towards school supplies and books at St. Michael’s College in Vermont.

The “Friends of the library” raises money with book sales and raffle baskets throughout the year for its annual scholarship to a Westbrook High School senior.

“We salute graduate Angelica and wish her well in the coming year at college from all of the Friends of the Walker Memorial Library,” the friends said in a press release from Kelly Day.

Free meal to go

Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main St., is once again offering a free weekly meal.

In partnership with Wayside Food Services, the community meal will be available from 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays for pick-up only in the parking lot behind the church.

“The people of Trinity know that the fellowship that happens with this meal will be greatly missed. However, until it is safe to once again gather in large groups, we will have to greet you individually from a safe distance,” the church said in a news release. “We will be wearing masks and ask that you do the same.”

The meals, which had been served at the Westbrook Community Center, were suspended in March because of the coronavirus. The to-go meals, available to anyone, will be served with love, the church said.

Blood needed

The American Red Cross is sponsoring two donation opportunities this week in Westbrook, the first from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St., and the second from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Bill Dodge Auto Group, 2 Saunders Way.

If you are feeling well, make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org,

calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

