PORTLAND – Geraldine Cook Edwards, 94, passed away on July 17, 2020. She was born in Wilson Beach New Brunswick Canada on March 12, 1926. When she was young her grandparents James and Alice (Mitchell) Babcock brought her to live with them in Lubec. She attended Lubec schools and worked in the sardine factories there. After school she moved to Portland where she met and married Sherman Cook. She worked in accounts payable for IGA stores.

She was predeceased by her husband Sherman in 1993.

She is survived by her special cousins and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Gerry’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Geraldine’s memory to the Animal Refuge League of

Greater Portland

PO Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous