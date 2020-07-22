SOUTH PORTLAND – Richard Joseph Goodine, 75, often searched for “home” during his four-year battle with Dementia. On July 18, 2020, he finally arrived with a sweet smile on his face.

He was born on Dec. 15, 1944, in Fredericton, New Brunswick, to Arden Goodine and Mary (Chessie) Goodine, the third of seven children. When he was 8, his family moved to Rumford in search of better opportunities. They lived for a short time with family before moving on to other humble homes filled with love. The family eventually moved to Portland, and Richard graduated from Portland High in 1962. He made many lifelong friends there and was famous for his long jump.

Richard met his wife, Irene (Strout) Goodine, at a dance. They were both there with other people. He got dumped and she gave him a chance and two years later they were married – a 55-year marriage that produced four children and lasted until his death.

Richard was the first in his family to graduate from high school and went on to Northeastern Business College, studying accounting. He became naturalized when he found out he could not become a CPA unless he was a US citizen. He was a partner at Joe Stillman, then Filler, Goodine, and Howe, and finally Goodine and Mcafee. When he sold his business to retire, he found he preferred being busy, so he became the Comptroller at Port Harbor Marine, where he worked until his first hints of Dementia became noticeable.

Richard was a member of the Jaycees and the South Portland Rotary Club. He could often be seen working at the annual Millcreek Christmas Tree Sale while his children warmed themselves in the camper or wandered around hiding amongst the trees. He was an avid golfer and a member at Purpoodock Club, where he spent as much time as he could golfing and many Saturday evenings dining there with his family. He was known there as Dickie Dark Shoes. His daughter Jennifer brought him to just walk around several times during his decline. He would breathe in the air and smile and say, “I know this place! I used to love it here!”

He loved work, his family, and playing cards and cribbage with his brothers and sisters at his parents’ home. He enjoyed a good party sundae and dancing, taking disco lessons with his wife in the ’70s. He had a beautiful camp on Crescent Lake that he worked tirelessly to maintain for his family to enjoy. He loved baseball and coached his son’s teams. He was a great provider, though he didn’t care about material objects himself. He sent his children and grandchildren to summer camps and helped with college tuition. Richard had a sweet, gentle demeanor that drew people to him, despite his natural quietness. He was liked by everyone who met him and loved by those who knew him. He was our sunshine.

Welcoming Richard home are his parents Arden and Mary Goodine; his brother Arden “Ardie” Goodine, and sister Joan Korbini.

He is survived by his wife Irene (Strout) Goodine; daughters Beth Goodine, Jennifer Goodine, and Sara Goodine Richardson, son Daryl Goodine; grandchildren Madison Duong, Sam Doane, Hazel Richardson and Violet Richardson; brother Wayne Goodine, sisters Terry Cressey, Valerie St. Ours, and Brenda Hopkins.

Visiting hours will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in South Portland. In accordance with governmental outlines, face masks and social distancing will be required at all visitations and services. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

