Maurice R. Cloutier 1936 – 2020 WEST BATH – Maurice R. Cloutier, 84, of 102 Berrys Mill Road, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at home with family and Hospice. He was born in Lisbon on May 29, 1936, a son of Emilien F. and Laura L. (Grondin) Cloutier. He was educated in Lewistonl Auburn schools and joined the USMC. He was a Marine stationed in Korea. He served from 1953 to 1957. Maurice worked at BIW as Foreman of the Paint Shop for 35 years. After retiring from BIW, he went- to work at Sebasco Harbor Resort. Then he was an aide at West Bath Elementary school where all the children called him Papa. Maurice married Janet F. (Fraser) Cloutier on May 21, 1983, 37 years ago. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and mentor. Maurice enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren; loved all sports, especially the Red Sox and Patriots, bowling, swimming, Mexican Train and cards. He loved his three dogs Zoee, Delilah, and Ruby. He was a devoted Catholic and an altar boy at St. Dom’s. Maurice is predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Ronnie and Raymond Cloutier and two sisters-in-Iaw, Sue and Diana. He is survived by his wife Janet; his daughter, Liz and husband Robert, daughters Laura, Michelle and Jennifer; five grandsons, two granddaughters; three great-granddaughters, three great-grandsons; one brother Louie, three sisters, Connie, Muriel, Rachel; two brothers-in-Iaw, Leo and Richard, sister-in-law Joanne and husband Brian, sister-in-law Brenda and husband Butchie; also several nieces, nephews; and stepchildren. A celebration of life reception will be set at a later date. Heartfelt gratitude to Togus, Hospice and the Bath and West Bath EMT’s.Many thanks to his granddaughter Marissa, friend Theresa and Danny and Robby for always being there. Many thanks to my family, friends and Red Hat Divas for always being there for me. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Me. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis TN 38105 or to Coastal Humane Society 30 Range Road Brunswick ME 04011

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous