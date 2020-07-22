DAYTON – Robert Philip Ruel, 61, passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on July 19, 2020. He was born in Biddeford on July 24, 1958, the son of Philip and Lucille Jolin Ruel.

A graduate of Biddeford High School, Robert was a self-employed welder and fabricator. He loved riding his motorcycle and gun collecting. He enjoyed hunting, especially moose hunting. He cherished the time he shot his first moose with his 80-year-old father by his side.

He is survived by his parents Philip and Lucille Ruel of Dayton; his son Dale Ruel and his girlfriend Nicki Blanchette of Dayton, his daughter Nicole Ruel and her fiancé Nicholas Wills of Saco; a brother Ralph Ruel and his wife Madeleine of Hollis, sisters Joanne Lemieux and her husband Ronnie of Dayton and Cathleen Cyr and her husband Mark of Dayton; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private amongst family. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco is respectfully handling the arrangements.

