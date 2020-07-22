PASADENA, Calif. – Edith Roberts, born Dec. 5, 1925, passed July 3, 2020.

Edith was resident of Portland, Maine, Carson, Calif., and spent her final years in Pasadena, Calif.

After 40 years Edith retired from Pacific Bell and AT&T. Edith was an avid sailor and a member of the Marina del Rey Boat Club.

She is survived by three daughters, Judith Petti and Conchita Lewis of San Antonio, Texas and Benita Lang of Pasadena, Calif.; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildrenl and one great-great-grandchild.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous