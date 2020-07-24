Korean War veteran receives Bronze Star

Donald L. Roy of Standish, a Korean War veteran, has received his long overdue Bronze Star Medal. Roy, who was a medic in the war, was mailed his medal and certificate in a tube during the early 1950s, but the tube arrived damaged and the medal had slipped out.

“Mr. Roy served his country with honor and valor, tending to the wounds of his fellow soldiers. In his citation for meritorious service, Sergeant Roy was said to have displayed exceptional skill and knowledge in caring for his fellow soldiers while he supervised the immunization program and oversaw the first aid program,” Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said in a statement.

“What strikes me most is that he was lauded for his cooperative spirit and devotion to duty – that attitude is what makes a lifelong leader. I was so honored that my office could be a part of this special day – I know Mr. Roy has looked forward to it for many years,” Pingree said.

Town hall reopening

Standish Town Hall will reopen to the public Monday, July 27. A customer limit of 10 at a time will be in place, social distancing and masks will be encouraged, and cash will not be accepted until further notice.

Summer meals

SAD 6 is offering free summer meals for children and teens under 18 until Aug. 1. Meals, which include lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day, can be picked up curbside from 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Edna Libby and George E. Jack schools. For a menu and more information, visit the SAD 6 School Nutrition Facebook page or call 648-7985.

School forum

SAD 6 administrators will host a forum for parents at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Edna Libby Elementary to focus on questions and concerns about the reopening of schools in the fall. For more information, visit the SAD 6 Central Office Facebook page.

Park picnic

Standish Recreation is throwing a picnic in the park for seniors at noon Wednesday, July 29. Social distancing and other safety measures will be observed. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com or call 642-2875.

