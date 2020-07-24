Music in the Park

Registrations are still being accepted through July 31 to enjoy live acoustic music performed outside at the Town Hall, 24 Main St., on Aug. 8. Sign up for one of five time slots to hear Seagrass Band from 10:30 a.m. to noon, The Sofa Kings from 12:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m., Firefly Performing Arts plus Mocking Birds at Moonlight from 4:30-6 p.m., and The Northern Grey Band from 6:30-8 p.m.

The $5 registration fee helps support Gray Food Pantry, 4-H Club’s Food Pantry Project, G-NG Destination Imagination and Dry Mills Schoolhouse Museum. Due to limited space, pre-registration is required. For more details and to download the form, go to graymaine.org/blueberry-festival or email event organizers at [email protected] Follow the event on Facebook at Gray Blueberry Festival.

Annual Chicken BBQ

The Annual Gray Fire and Rescue Chicken BBQ starts at noon Aug. 1 and ends when the food runs out. This year will be curbside delivery only at the Gray Fire Station. Traffic will be directed on one-way routes. Order online ahead of time at gray-fire-rescue-association.square.site/. All proceeds help fund the Gray Fire and Rescue Association.

Legion news

The canteen at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, is currently closed. Legion meetings are at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays every month.

New businesses

Craft Curbside, 81 West Gray Road, offers meal kits and weekly CSA-style farm boxes in addition to ready to eat food items from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The menu and other details are available at craftcurbside.com.

Dottie’s Ice Cream Truck is now serving Gray, New Gloucester and surrounding towns. If you would like them to come to your neighborhood, let them know. Check them out on Facebook at Dottie’s Ice Cream Truck or call 807-5544.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: