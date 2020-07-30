To the editor,
In this time of social distancing, no parades nor public ceremonies, it was great to see your “Tribute to the Heroes of Memorial Day,’ (Courier, May 21).
Regardless of the existing threats at any time we must all remember those who served and especially those who gave “the last full measure of devotion.” Thank them and thank you for your remembrance.
Norman Davidson
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: July 30
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: July 30
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Letters, July 30
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: People, not pets, leave litter on beaches
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Falmouth residents deserve recognition for heart project