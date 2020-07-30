To the editor,

In this time of social distancing, no parades nor public ceremonies, it was great to see your “Tribute to the Heroes of Memorial Day,’ (Courier, May 21).

Regardless of the existing threats at any time we must all remember those who served and especially those who gave “the last full measure of devotion.” Thank them and thank you for your remembrance.

Norman Davidson

Saco

