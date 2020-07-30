Gorham’s own in concert

The Don Roy Trio will entertain with a free summer concert of traditional music from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Robie Softball Field, 28 Ball Park Road.

Parking is available at the high school, 41 Morrill Ave., or in the municipal lot at 75 South Street.

The Recreation Department is sponsoring the outdoor concert series, which will continue through Aug. 11.

Lions cancel car show

The Gorham Lions Club has canceled its annual car show this year.

“Due to need to dramatically change the show for the safety of the car owners, spectators, Lions, helpers, and the lack of staffing, the Gorham Lions reluctantly announce the cancellation of the Aug. 23 Car Show,” Gorham Lions President

Ken Aldrich said in a press release.

He said the club hopes to resume the show in the summer of 2021.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on July 23 that the U.S. public debt was $26,538,874,728,557.87.

