Summer reading at Walker

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library is supporting the library’s summer reading program and is donating $2 to My Place Teen Center in Westbrook for every child that signs up. Signup for the summer reading program is free.

Those interested in purchasing a bundle of books for $5 to benefit the Friends fundraiser should email [email protected] or, for more information, call 854-0630.

Brickman to lead woman’s club

GFWC Westbrook Woman’s Club has installed officers for 2020-2022.

They are Elaine Brickman, president; Vivian Newton, 1st vice president; Julie Britton, 2nd vice president; Tony Irish, recording secretary; Patricia Currier, corresponding secretary; Michele Fosnacht, treasurer; Mary Gavin, assistant treasurer; Joanne Kingsley, auditor; Marian Sturtevant, historian; and Mary Libby and Beth Turner, directors.

Shipbuilding forum clarification

In last week’s Westbrook Notes, the item about a Wooden Shipbuilding forum should have said the organizing committee of the forum, announced by Westbrook’s sister city, Archangel, Russia, would conduct a Zoom conference in September for participating organizations.

