Members of Friends of Walker Memorial Library are, from left, Joan Austin, Joanne Morgan, Regina Rofe, Karen Usher, Evelyn Orman, Kerri Frazier and Kelly Day. Courtesy photo

Summer reading at Walker

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library is supporting the library’s summer reading program and is donating $2 to My Place Teen Center in Westbrook for every child that signs up. Signup for the summer reading program is free.

Those interested in purchasing a bundle of books for $5 to benefit the Friends fundraiser should email [email protected] or, for more information, call 854-0630.

Brickman to lead woman’s club

GFWC Westbrook Woman’s Club has installed officers for 2020-2022.

They are Elaine Brickman, president; Vivian Newton, 1st vice president; Julie Britton, 2nd vice president; Tony Irish, recording secretary; Patricia Currier, corresponding secretary; Michele Fosnacht, treasurer; Mary Gavin, assistant treasurer; Joanne Kingsley, auditor; Marian Sturtevant, historian; and Mary Libby and Beth Turner, directors.

Shipbuilding forum clarification

In last week’s Westbrook Notes, the item about a Wooden Shipbuilding forum should have said the organizing committee of the forum, announced by Westbrook’s sister city, Archangel, Russia, would conduct a Zoom conference in September for participating organizations.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
American Journal community, westbrook maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles