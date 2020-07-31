David “Buddy” Armstrong 1942 – 2020 HARPSWELL – David “Buddy” Armstrong, 77, of Harpswell died on July 28, 2020, at his home in Harpswell. He was born on Nov. 1, 1942, a son of David and Louise Helen Armstrong. Buddy worked as a carpenter for a number of years before becoming the Supervisor for the Town of Yarmouth’s Parks Department in the 1970s where he continued working until his retirement in 2007. Buddy enjoyed golfing, walks with his beloved dog Jake, and spending time with his family, especially to enjoy seafood cookouts. He also made many visits to Florida over the years where he shared great memories with relatives there. Buddy is survived by his wife, Abigail Armstrong, daughter, Sabrina S. Redding of Westbrook, siblings, Jeffrey Armstrong of Punta Gorta, Fla, and Linda Armstrong of Corinth, Maine. He also leaves behind two grandsons Calvin David Redding and Owen George Redding of Westbrook. Buddy was predeceased by his parents David and Louise Armstrong as well as by a brother Gary Thomas Armstrong. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

