WESTBROOK – Nancy V. Ward, 72, of Westbrook passed away peacefully on the evening of July 24, 2020, with her loving husband by her side.

She was born on October 15, 1947 in Portland to Walter A. Jordan and Barbara J. Crosby. She was raised by her grandmother Madeline Jordan, her father and stepmother Alice Jordan.

She attended Portland Schools graduating from Portland High School in 1967.

A loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and nanny to all who knew her. Her never ending love for children showed throughout her life. She had many positions caring for children but only after raising her own. She Loved animals as much as she loved children.

She was predeceased by her brother Richard Jordan.

She met her husband George (Skip) when she was just a young girl, they were married 48 years. Together they raised two children, Amy of Gray and Michael of Westbrook. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Kelsey of Gray and Michael Jr. of Westbrook, a sister Joanne of Cliff Island and a sister Colette of Bradenton Florida, cousins Cathy Manchester of Raymond and Walter Jordon of Gray. A brother and sister in law David and Deborah of Scarborough, brother in law Peter of Swanville and all of their children and grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all the hero’s at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence who spent the last days of her life caring for her as well as her special friend, Judy Nealand Larson who cared for her in her home.

There will be a private Service and a burial at the Maine Veteran Cemetery in Augusta. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

