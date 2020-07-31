WESTBROOK – Frances “Anne” Skolas, born Feb. 5, 1943, passed July 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.She was predeceased by her husband James Skolas and two brothers Joseph Locklin and Kenneth Shannon. She is survived by a significant other and lifelong friend Carleton Marston; a son Karl Romeo and two daughters Cindy Campbell and Carlene Sturdenivent; three granddaughters Shaneyl-lynn Marston, Taylor Dumas, and Kayla Campbell and one grandson Justin Romeo. Also survived by two loving sisters Ray Cote of Greenville and Robin Butler of Northwood, NH; a very loving niece Lillena Sarol of Greenville; and a loving grand niece Jasmine Senatus.She was an awesome sister, mother, wife, and friend. She will be sorely missed. We all love you Annie.She will be buried in the family plot, Friday, 11 a.m., August 7, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook, Section 19, Lot 22, Gravesite 10. Anyone wanting to come say goodbye is welcome.

