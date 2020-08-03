A worker lays in the cornerstone of City Hall in Portland in 1909. The earlier City Hall building, constructed in 1860, burned in 1866, was rebuilt, and burned again in 1908. Carrere and Hastings, a New York City firm, designed the building, which was completed in 1912. it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #7447

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years, in print and online every other week.

