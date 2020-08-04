Nathan Charles Howes, 47, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 10, 2020. Nathan was born on March 3, 1973 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Ronald and Patricia Howes. As a young boy, he lived in China, Maine until fifth grade at which time his family moved to Millinocket, Maine. Nathan graduated from Stearns High School and from Houghton College, Houghton, New York.

Nathan will be remembered as a loving father, son, and brother. Nathan was a nature enthusiast, who enjoyed many hobbies outdoors, including running, biking, and swimming. He was an avid athlete and from an early age enjoyed running cross country. As an adult, Nathan chose extreme races to compete including marathons and an Ironman triathlon. Nathan was passionately devoted to his children and all their many interests and activities. Every day that he was able to spend with each of them was his greatest joy. He was adored by many, who gravitated to his great sense of humor, gentle nature, and lighthearted spirit.

Nathan was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife, Heather, and their six children, whom he loved dearly: Emma, Abigail, Joshua, Micah, Sawyer and Jillian Howes; his mother, Patricia Howes; his brother, Jason Howes; his brother, Joshua Howes and his wife, Leslie, and their three daughters, Penelope, Lillian, and Camille; and many cousins, uncles, and aunts.

A private memorial service will be held in Maine at a later date.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »