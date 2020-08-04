Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland has announced that work will begin on two new homes in Freeport in late summer. The 3-4-bedroom single-family homes will be located on the corner of Old Brunswick Road and Route 1.

“We are excited to build in Freeport once again, making the dream of homeownership a reality for two Maine families,” said Godfrey Wood, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland executive director, in a news release. “Both of the homes will be extremely energy efficient and Energy Star certified.”

Those interested in applying for homeownership must attend a mandatory information session explaining the homeownership program, requirements and how to apply.

Sessions will be held at the Freeport Community Center in September. Pre-registration is required; walk-ins will not be allowed in. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, all attendees must wear a mask in the building at all times. Habitat will be limiting the number of people attending the sessions, so please try to keep your party to one to two people and avoid bringing children if possible.

More information and registration instructions will be mailed to interested attendees later this month. Contact [email protected] / 207-772-2151 to receive that information.

All candidates are screened using the following program criteria: housing need, ability to afford homeownership, and willingness to and evidence of ability to collaborate. Qualifying income limits are determined by family size earning up to 80% of the greater Portland Metro MFI (Median Family Income). These guidelines are adjusted each year and are based on numbers defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). A qualifying household must have a minimum annual gross income of at least $30,000. For more information on qualifying guidelines, visit habitatportlandme.org.

Major sponsors of this project include the Avangrid Foundation, Bank of America and State Farm Insurance.

