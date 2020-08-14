Steven “Steve” Russel Pierce Sr. 1986 – 2020 LITCHFIELD – Steven “Steve” Russel Pierce Sr., 33, left this earth too soon on August 10, 2020. Born on December 6, 1986 in Bath, Maine, to Patricia Pierce. Steven was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Breana Pierce and father to his children, Kaydence Mathew, Avery and Steven Jr. Pierce. He is survived by his siblings; Amie Bates, Paul Genthner, Patty Genthner, Christina Pierce, along with his four nieces and four nephews. He was a jack of all trades with talent beyond words. With his interest stretching from cooking, to reading, home improvement, disc golf, spending time with his children, and just overall hard work. Steven was an important and influential person to everyone he met. His bright mind and brilliant humor were infectious making him a great friend and beautiful person to be around. Although Stevens time on earth was cut short, his presence by far, was not. Steven will forever hold a dear spot in many people’s hearts. He will forever be remembered by his amazing personality and contributions to the lives that he touched. A Time of Remembrance will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. Masks are required To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks for help in covering the funeral expenses. Anyone wishing to make a donation, please send to: Desmond Funeral Home, 638 High Street Bath, Maine 04530 or visit our website http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

