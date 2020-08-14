PORTLAND – Mary DiBiase Kalicky, 89, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House August 11, 2020.

Mary was a Class of 1949 graduate of Portland High School. She enjoyed a long career as a switchboard operator at AT&T where she met her very best friend, Barbara Everett. This was the perfect job for these two women who were never at a loss for words both at work and at home. Mary made several long-time friends at her job and enjoyed meeting with them for lunches and dinners as well as bowling in their women’s league. She loved having her friends and family to her home for card games and great conversations filled with lots of laughs and something to eat. After retirement, Mary and Ted became residents of Skye Loch Villas in Dunedin, Florida. They traveled across the country and on numerous cruises. Encouraging several friends and family members to join them in Florida, they helped create a friendly community of Mainers on the West Coast of the sunshine state.

Mary loved when her children and grandchildren visited in Florida, often escorting them to the beaches and all the major tourist attractions. She was very proud of her family and cherished every moment spent with them. If you were fortunate enough to meet Mary, your life was instantly made better by her kind smile; you knew you had met a woman who genuinely cared for others. She was not stingy with smiles. She accepted all her children’s friends with open arms, treating them with great generosity that didn’t go unappreciated.

Mary is predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Theodore Kalicky, her parents, Clorinda Ferrante DiBiase and Graziantonio DiBiase who came to America from Lettomanoppello, Italy settling on Munjoy Hill in Portland with Mary’s predeceased brothers, Johnny, Albert and Danny.

Mary is survived by her son Ted Kalicky and wife Kathleen of Gorham, son Frank Kalicky and his wife Kim of Portland, son Anthony Kalicky and fiancée Kelly Barr of Westbrook, daughter Marie Kalicky Mahoney and her husband Stephan of Chelmsford, Massachusetts. She was an incredibly proud Grandmother of Heather Kalicky D’Alfonso and her husband Giuseppe, Michelle Kalicky, Matt Kalicky and his wife Michelle, Ben Kalicky, Sadie and Sage Kalicky, and Liam Mahoney, along with her great- granddaughter, Giada D’Alfonso.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, in lieu of a wake or indoor gathering, family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at St. Rocco’s section of New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland Monday, August 17, at 10 a.m. Please wear masks and practice social distancing out of respect for one another.

