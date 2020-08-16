BELGRADE LAKES – Dr. David Alexander McKelway passed away August 11, 2020. He was a kind and funny man with many talents. An excellent guitarist who also played a fine fiddle, Dave was an avid stargazer who loved sailing, biking, hiking and the Maine coast. He worked as a paramedic with MedCu for 20 years before getting his medical degree from UNE in 1997. Before retirement, Dave worked as an emergency physician in Central Maine. He is survived by his wife, Cathy, his daughter, Clare and siblings, Bill McKelway, Margaret Clark, Martha Stringer Simkins, and Doug McKelway. There will be an outdoor, masks/socially distanced wake at the Belgrade Lakes gazebo from 12-2 p.m., on Sunday, August 23, 2020.No flowers ? instead watch an “odd” movie or sing an old song for Dave.

