FALMOUTH – Dorothy May Bartlett Stone, 98, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on July 21, 2020, surrounded by her kind caregivers at Sedgewood Commons of Falmouth, Maine.Dorothy, lovingly known as “Dot”, was born July 18, 1922, in Portland, Maine, to Frank R. and May Compton Bartlett. Dot enjoyed her childhood years with her parents and five siblings in Naples, Maine. For her senior year of high school, Dot and her family moved to Portland where she graduated from Deering High School in 1942.When World War II began, Dot joined over 4,000 women who went to work in shipyards to support the war effort. Training as a welder, she was employed by South Portland Shipyards tasked with building the famous Liberty Ships. Later, Dot worked at the Children’s Museum of Maine and as an elevator operator in Del Ray Beach, Florida.Family was always her priority. After high school, Dot married James Preston Stone of Portland and together they had four children who were the pride of her life. She had a unique bond with each child: her daughters Patricia and Linda, and her sons Daniel and Michael.Dot’s love of gardening always included pansies in the spring, rose bushes in the summer, and pumpkins and mums in the fall. In winter, Patricia kept her window boxes full of fresh evergreens and wild berries. She hosted many large family gatherings, and most visits had at least one competitive game of Scrabble. She loved her pets and all animals loved her. She was quick-witted with an infectious laugh and she loved a good April Fools joke.Dot enjoyed many travels including Switzerland, Austria, Ireland, Amish Country, and annual trips to Indiana. She shared a special tradition of camping at Baxter State Park with son Michael. She amazed everyone with her love of “roughing it” in the North Maine Woods when she and her special friend, John Nichols of Freeport, were in their 80s. Dot spent many hours on the coast of Maine walking the beaches and gathering shells, rocks, bird feathers, and driftwood. She created her own unique gifts to share and inspired a love for the sea in her whole family.Dot was strong, tender-hearted, and compassionate, welcoming everyone into her home and into her heart. This was her greatest gift, sharing her life with those who loved her.Dorothy was predeceased by James Stone, her son, Daniel Stone, her granddaughter, Tamara Graffam, her great-grandson, Walter Gahagan, and her dear friend, John Nichols.Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Patricia and husband Neal Graffam and their children, Teri and Paul Kenison, Tracey and Mike Dickson, Tim and Meghan Graffam, and Tia and Ryan Eidemiller; by her daughter, Linda and husband Hayes Gahagan, and their children, Aron and Megan Gahagan, Ryan Gahagan, Adam and Evita Gahagan, Joseph Gahagan and Sarah Gahagan; her son, Michael, Mary Raimondo and their son Forest; and her son Daniel’s children, James Niemi and Gina Bannon; and by her 17 great-grandchildren.The family wishes to acknowledge the special relationship she had with her nephew, Steve Dearborn, her niece and husband, Cindy and Jerry Robbins, Dan Macdonald, Janice and Bob Huelin, the John Nichols family, and the many friends, neighbors and caregivers who meant so much to her.The family would like to thank Dot’s caregivers on the Millay Unit at Sedgewood Commons of Falmouth, Rachael Powers and Hobbs Funeral Home and for the assistance of Pastor Danny Patterson of Second Parish Presbyterian Church of Portland, Maine.A private memorial and celebration of life was held on Friday, August 14. For online condolences visit: http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com/obituary/dorothy-stone.Hobbs Funeral Home of South Portland, Maine.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to an animal shelter of your choice, or to Victoria Mansion, Portland.

