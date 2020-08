PORTLAND – Martha A. Dziedzic, 80, of Portland passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at her home.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, August 22 at 11 a.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland.

For a complete obituary, to sign Martha’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com

Guest Book