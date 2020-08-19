DOVER, N.H. – Suzanne Clement, 65, of Dover passed away August 16, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital following a period of failing health.Suzanne was born in Lancaster, N.H. on Dec. 29, 1954 to Charles and Priscilla (Marrotte) Clement. The family moved to Dover in 1962, and Suzanne remained a Dover resident throughout her life.Suzanne graduated from Dover High School in 1972. She received a degree from McIntosh College and a Certificate in Library Studies from the University of New Hampshire. Suzanne was employed by George J. Foster Company as a Newspaper Librarian for 25 years, using her incredible memory and strong work ethic to help Foster’s reporters complete research for current articles. Suzanne retired in 2005 to help care for her mother.Suzanne was a long-time active member at First Parish Congregational Church in Dover, and loved to attend the social activities of the church.Suzanne had an ability to recall details of long-ago dates and events, and do complex math in her head. She loved to socialize with anyone she met. She enjoyed reading, poetry and story-writing, crossword puzzles – but only the hard ones!, trips to the beach, and eating out at Harvey’s and Applebee’s. She loved her family, and especially holidays and birthdays when there was delicious food and fun company.Suzanne resided with her parents until their passing. She enjoyed living the past three years at Central Towers in Dover.The family wishes to thank Sharon Hilton, who’s long term support and friendship with Suzanne helped her to live independently. We also thank Dover Fire & Rescue for their service and compassion, and the teams at Seacoast Cancer Center, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital for their care of Suzanne.Suzanne was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Marianne and Edward Cook of Saco, Maine; and her favorite nephews Jeff Christenbury of Saco and Sam Christenbury of John’s Island, SC; one uncle; and four cousins.Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a brief outdoor memorial service near the family plot at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover on Thursday August 20 at 2 p.m. Seating will be available. Following the service, there will be an outdoor reception and social time at 194 Dover Point Road. All are welcome. Please bring masks and observe social distancing, and dress comfortably!Please go to http://www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: First Parish Church, Dover or to: Dover Public Library

