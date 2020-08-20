Supporting Kopp

When I think about supporting candidates for office, I look for thoughtful, smart, and authentic individuals who are willing to roll up their sleeves to get Maine back to work. Those words came to mind as I read through Holly Kopp’s recent op-ed, “What it means to be bipartisan” (The Times Record, Aug. 6) on bipartisanship.

After reading it, it is easy to see why she is such a respected member of the MSAD 75 School Board. Holly has the right attitude about leadership and public service, and I am so glad she is running for Maine State Senate to represent our Midcoast communities. We have so many tough issues facing our state and we need elected officials who know what it means to work hard to find solutions, not just make the best move for their political career.

Holly’s thoughts on bipartisanship and collaboration make it clear she is running for office for the right reasons. Beyond listening to constituents, Holly takes action. She will work for a Maine economy that will support the next generation, fight for small businesses and support career and technical education as a means for solving our skilled labor shortage. If you haven’t read Holly’s column, I urge you to look it up, and then I urge you to join me in voting for Holly Kopp this November.

Kerri Bickford,

Topsham

Vote McCreight

Much has been said in recent months about the type of leadership most needed during these difficult times. We are blessed in District 51 with a rare and special brand of leadership from Rep. Jay McCreight. Jay combines strength of conviction and intelligence with gentleness, sensitivity and humanity. Of all these valuable qualities, it is Jay’s humanity that means the most. Jay puts the highest value on constituent services, offering an open heart and determination to problem solve to each constituent who turns to her for help.

Make no mistake, Jay is in Augusta to legislate programs and policies that will improve her constituents’ lives, including her current positions as chairperson of the committees on Marine Resources and Veterans and Legal Affairs, and her earlier work leading the task force to address the opioid crisis.

As valuable as Jay’s work in Augusta is to her constituents, we should be most grateful for the person behind the legislator, especially when one of us needs her help. Those who have turned to her in times of need have found a caring, compassionate human being who responds with understanding and provides solutions. We will be blessed once again in November when Jay is elected for her fourth term as our legislative representative.

Linda Kreamer,

Harpswell

