Dolbeck and Ricker of the Chandler Concert Co. in Freeport in 1908. Collections of the Maine Historical Society, item #17728. Order a copy at vintagemaineimages.com.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

