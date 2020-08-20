I have two questions about John Balentine’s opinion piece (“Rise from your foxholes, teachers,” Aug. 13). Am asking in the name of factual information.

1. Where has it been proven that “remote learning has been a failure”? I am not a teacher and I do not have children in school, but I have heard from a number of people who have stated that some children thrive under remote learning. Some don’t. I hardly call that a “failure.”

2. What does John do for a living? His byline says he is a “former” managing editor, but does not state what he does now. In John’s opinion piece he implies that he is an “essential worker.” Does this work entail standing in front of a roomful of 20-30 children who may (or may not) be spreaders of the coronavirus?

Maura Halkiotis

Yarmouth

