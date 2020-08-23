YARMOUTH – Patricia Raybould Field passed away peacefully August 18, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough at the age of 93. Pat was born in San Mateo, Calif. on May 4, 1927, the daughter of Douris “Doc” Albert Raybould and Marian Gates Parlaman. She grew up in Hillsborough Calif. with her three sisters, her twin Nancy R. Tronson, Elizabeth R. Martin and Lucy R. Smith. Pat attended the University of Oregon in 1962 and went on to get her master’s in health and physical education from Boston University. Before attending school, Pat took a Grand Deluxe Tour of Europe for three months. I dare say that this is when Pat’s travel bug bit her and bit her good! Pat’s wanderlust set her on a life of traveling all over the world. Germany had a special place in her heart, loving the people for their honesty and work ethic. After attending school, she returned to Germany and spent three years in Herzogenaurach, near Nuremburg working for the Air Force as a civilian recreation specialist. She moved to Maine in 1969, accepted a position with the USM faculty and remained there until she retired in 1985. Residing in Westport Island, Pat spent many hours in Boothbay Harbor and boating on the Sasanoa River. One foggy day on the river Pat’s boat ran a ground and Horace, a.k.a. Hockey Field rescued the damsel in distress and towed her boat to Robinhood Marina. Little did they know that this act of heroism would result in them marrying in 1978. They remained married for 34 years until Hockey passed away at the age of 101. In 2000 they moved to Cumberland to be nearer family. Pat was a beloved member of the North Yarmouth Congregational church and a big part of the church family. Serving as a board member, volunteering at church fairs and Friday lunches, she was always ready and willing to help, contribute and donate. Pat was a strong believer in volunteering and in supporting the community and with her caring and generous heart she faithfully donated to help the less fortunate, the ill and the helpless. She served over 30 years as a volunteer at the Bath and then Mid Coast Hospital until she retired at the age of 90. She moved to a condo at Brookside Condominium, and became an active member of the association, who put time and effort into making her neighborhood and the Association better than she found it. Pat was a highly creative individual that applied her talent to woodworking, spending countless hours in her shop, she created beautiful pieces of furniture and special wood items. Each year, up to the age of 92, she crafted beautiful wood items to donate to the church fairs. A highlight of Pat’s later years was a weekly gathering with the South Freeport Ladies Bridge, Chat and Wine Club to play bridge and socialize. She loved the bridge ladies and so looked forward to their weekly gathering. It was a good bridge day if she did not win the booby prize.She was an avid sports fan and a faithful follower of the New England Patriots. Sunday morning would always begin with her looking for the Sunday Telegram and flipping to the sports section to read about her Pats before breakfast. She was very close to her twin, Nancy, in California, and almost every day they would connect by phone. How she looked forward to those phone conversations!!!Pat enjoyed her cocktail hour having friends and family over talking about the happenings of the day. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Doc and Marian; her elder sister, Elizabeth; and her husband, Hockey.A proud stepmom and grandmother to her extended family, she enjoyed attending family gatherings. Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Lucy and twin, Nancy; three nephews, Skuyler , Gar and Cary, two nieces, Lynn and Melinda; stepdaughter, Martha W. Macdonald and son-in-law John Macdonald, stepson, Dexter S. Field and daughter-in-law Bernadette M. Tanguay; six grandchildren, Brett, David, Kimberly, Stephanie, Bryant and Molly; eight great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Colby, Ashley, Liam, Evelyn, Calum, Spencer and Duncan. Due to the concerns of keeping everyone safe, the family will attend a private graveside service at Farris Cemetery in Cumberland. A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at a later date when it will be safe to gather together again in fellowship. The family would acknowledge and thank Pam, Lilly, Lenora and Carol at Birchwood assisted living, in addition to Phil and Cheryl at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the wonderful loving care they provided to Pat.The family would like to invite all that knew Pat to share memories and condolences and sign her online guest book by visiting http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com. In celebration of her giving spirit and in lieu of flowers, if family or friends desire a memorial contributions can be made toNorth Yarmouth Congregational Church (NYCC),3 Gray Rd.North Yarmouth, Maine

