BURLINGTON, Mass. – Stephen W. Locke Jr., 62, of South Portland, died Friday, August 21, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. He was born on June 27, 1958 in Fort Fairfield, firstborn son of Josephine Rafferty and Stephen Locke. Steve was a graduate of Gardiner Area High School, class of 1976. During high school. Steve developed a love of community, earning the Rotary Service Above Self award, his senior year. His involvement in his community continued into adulthood, as Steve remained a very selfless person, always the first one to offer help, to those who needed it. Steve went on to graduate from the University of Maine at Farmington.Steve Jr. married Jane Welch on Feb. 13, 1982 at Holy Cross Church in South Portland. Steve and Jane lived a happy life and together they raised four children. Steve loved family time with Jane, his kids and grandkids. He was always the first to arrive at birthday parties, sports and school events. He coached all four of his kids and their friends in basketball, soccer, softball and baseball. His greatest joy was coaching his granddaughter, Maddie in 2nd/3rd grade basketball. He also coached his grandson, Hunter on the sidelines at his youth football games. He began his career at Pepsi, first known as Seltzer and Rydholm on Oc. 13, 1982. He started as a bulk driver helper, eventually working his way up to the position of PepsiCo Food Service Representative. He was a dedicated employee for the past 38 years. Steve was a people person, a problem solver and had a superb work ethic, which he proudly instilled in all four of his children. Steve had a zest for life. He enjoyed being active, including working events at the civic center, umpiring, golfing, frozen four hockey, New York Giants football and playing poker with his high school buddies.Steve was loved and is survived by his wife Jane; his children, Sean, Brian and Heather, Elizabeth and Joe, Marianne and Dave; grandchildren, Hunter, Madison, Amelia and Austin. He is also survived by his father, Stephen and wife Carmen; brother, Jerry and wife Cathy; nieces, nephews, cousins; sisters-in­-law, brothers-in-law; and numerous, wonderful friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26 at Highland Memorial Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Steve’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

