Thompson’s Point events are far smaller and quiet this summer, like the weekly Moonlight Cinema film series, limited to 50 people per screening at the Brick South Beer Garden.

“We haven’t been to a movie in so long,” said Anna Liang of Portland, out with Alex Langton and their pup Pippa.

Nearly everyone setting out lawn chairs Aug. 15 to see the 2000 film “Remember the Titans,” about a racially integrated football team in Virginia in 1971, had seen it before. And they didn’t mind at all.

“It’s one of our favorites,” said Santiago Belasco of Portland, snuggled up with Brianna Brouillette.

“We thought it would be a good thing to do as a family,” said Rick Dedek. “The movie tonight has a good theme: perseverance.”

Two more Saturday nights of Moonlight Cinema are planned: “The Princess and the Frog” on Aug. 29 and “Queen of Katwe” on Sept. 5. Admission is free, with Eventbrite reservations required. Donations are collected for the Legal Defense Fund of the civil rights organization National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Thompson’s Point sells concessions – beer, wine, cocktails and soda and pre-packaged popcorn, ice cream, candy and chips – and matches cinema-goer donations to the NAACP up to 20 percent of those sales.

Thompson’s Point event manager Kelley Burich said, “Four months ago, we looked at the guidelines for events, and it looked impossible.” Now, in addition to movies on the lawn, Thompson’s Point hosts Pic-nic-ette every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with live music and food and drink vendors from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Pic-nic-ette is open to 200 people, split into four “rooms” sectioned off on the lawn overlooking the Fore River.

“We improvise, adapt and overcome,” said Darren Elder of The Halo on Thompson’s Point. “We’re trying to be agents of positivity.”

Amy Paradysz is a freelance writer from Scarborough who is always interested in fundraising events. She can be reached at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: