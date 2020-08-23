“You had asked for books that we were reading during the pandemic: ‘The Overstory’ by Richard Powers. It took a little while to get into this book about trees, but a wonderful read. With the pandemic, more and more people are realizing the importance of trees and spending more time outside. The book weaves the stories of several people who have trees that influence a major part of their lives and end up protecting the trees that they love, and it also helps you understand things about trees that you likely do not yet know. At first, you think it is a series of short stories and try to figure out why these disparate people are all featured in the same book. Eventually, you realize that the central theme is the trees that affect their lives.” — ANN DORNEY, Norridgewock
