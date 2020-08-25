FALMOUTH – Mary Jamison, 60, a Maine native who resided in Falmouth, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2020 following a short illness. She was born June 8, 1960. She was predeceased by her parents Marilyn L. and John F. ‘Jack’ Jamison.Mary spent much of her professional life in the legal field, specializing in research for a number of law firms in the Portland area, most recently with Curtis Thaxter where she enjoyed her work and valued relationships with co-workers, all of whom she regarded as her friends. Mary was also a true animal lover who cherished her pets, both canine and feline, providing them a loving home and always deriving solace and peace in their companionship. She had a lifelong fondness for the bucolic landscape of Maine and all of New England. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and grace by the lives she touched ? two and four-legged — and the warm moments she shared with those who knew and loved her, and by her gentle spirit. Mary is survived by her brother, John Jamison and his partner Ellen Simms, also of Falmouth, their daughter and beloved niece, Katherine Louise, and sister Janet of South Paris and nephew Christopher of Lovell. Mary was one-of-a kind: a beautiful, thoughtful, fiercely independent woman who will be missed beyond words by her family, who take comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and is now at peace. Services will be private, but a celebration of Mary’s life will be scheduled in September. All who would like to remember Mary’s life are encouraged, in lieu of flowers, to make a donation in her name to:Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART)of Cumberlandwww.hartofme.org

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous