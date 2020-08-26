ALFRED – Brother Andre Louis Millette (in religion Roger Edmund), 94, died peacefully at home on the Notre Dame campus, Alfred, Maine on Sat. Aug. 22, 2020.The son of Edmund and Alice (Menard) Millette, Andre was born in Biddeford on Oct. 2, 1925, the third of ten children. At 13 he became a student of the Brothers on Christian Instruction in Alfred and on completing high school, he entered the novitiate in La Prairie, QC in August of 1941. His religious formation climaxed with the pronouncing of perpetual vows in 1947.His professional career began in 1944 with one year teaching in the Province of Quebec. His long association with the Franco-American youth of New England began 1945 with an assignment to Msgr. Prevost Junior High School in Fall River, Mass. He would teach in St. Ignatius in Sanford, Maine (1950-’53) , St. Louis H.S., Biddeford, Maine (1953-61). As a math and science teacher he taught in Detroit Cathedral High School, Mich. for five years (1961-’65) before returning in 1965 to Fall River where he served as teacher and principal at Msgr. Prevost High School until the fire of 1968 destroyed the facility. This occasioned the transfer under his competent leadership of the faculty and student body to the recently opened diocesan Bishop Connolly High School directed by the Jesuits in the city. Br. Roger/Andre was named Assistant Principal, a position he held until stepping down in 1994 to assume a number of responsibilities in the school until his retirement to Alfred on July 13, 2012. He was a graduate of La Mennais College, Maine (’52), of Boston College, Mass. (’58) and the Univ. of Detroit (’64). He benefitted from several religious sabbaticals on the English Jersey Island, in Rome, Italy (1984) and in Sangre de Christo, NM.Br. Andre was the recipient of many honors: The Fall River Diocesan Marian Medal, Fall River’s Franco-American Man of the Year recognition, an award from the Jesuits Education Association and two Connolly High School yearbook dedications (’76 and ’84).He is survived by a younger brother John and his wife Barbara of Houston, TX. He was predeceased by his parents, and 7 adult siblings: two brothers, Jacques and Roger and five sisters, Marguerite Ruel, Francis Rita Poirier, Myrto Barra, Suzanne Frechette and Alice Michaud.Due to the pandemic, the wake with restricted viewing will take place on Tuesday 4:30 to 7:00 in the Brothers’ Notre Dame Chapel in Alfred. A private funeral for his family and the Alfred Brothers will take place Wednesday, Aug. 26 immediately followed by internment in the Brothers’ Cemetery.This most beloved and admired gentle religious will be sincerely missed by the families of his many nieces and nephews and by members of his international religious family, the Brothers of Christian Instruction. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

In lieu of flowers,donations to favorite charities in his honor would be most appropriate

