WESTBROOK – Sidney Arthur Thorne, Sr., 87, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.He was a funny and clever man, constantly building or modifying things to suit certain purposes. Sid was an elite Maine Guide and loved everything hunting and fishing in Maine. In 1954, at 19 years old, Sid was drafted into the Army to serve during the Korean War. His unique skillset developed from years in the Maine wilderness proved extremely useful for Army life. Thanks to his seafaring abilities, Sid jumped the ranks and was placed in command of The Duck, a six-wheel-drive amphibious vehicle that was able to run on land and sea. The Duck was used during the World War II and the Korean War to safely transport goods and troops over sporadic terrain. He never failed to accomplish a mission.Sidney was very entrepreneurial, once owning his own lobstering business and Sid’s Taxi service after he retired from being a professional butcher his entire working life. He is survived by his beloved wife Charlotte; his daughter Kate and husband Stephen Coyne, son Sidney Jr., son Andrew and Joy Malier and their two children Damian and McKenzie, and son Martin and wife Lauren Pasquali and their son Danny.Sid loved to hunt and fish with his grandson Damian, and as a result, Damian has also become an excellent hunter and fisherman.Sid was named Maine Veterans’ Homes Veteran of the Month for August just before he passed away. Donations may be made to:American HeartAssociation

Guest Book