DENMARK – Waine Bartlett, 86 of Denmark, passed away on August 17, 2020. Waine was born in Conway, NH on May 27, 1934 to the late Nelson and Alegra Bartlett.

He served an enlistment in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He graduated with a Soil Science degree from the University of Maine Orono where he was a record holding baseball player.

Waine was a business owner/operator of Agway Feeds for many years until he and his wife opened White Pines Motel in Windham, Maine. He was part of the Fryeburg Fair Association and a member of the Denmark Lions Club. Although he loved hunting, fishing, and golf; his biggest joy was spending quality time with his family.

Waine was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Beverly Bartlett. He leaves behind his children, Alicia Bartlett and her partner Jim Briggs, his sons Joel Bartlett and his wife Charlotte and Dale Bartlett and his wife Wendy; his siblings, Carlene Colbeth, Sandra Lacy and Linden Bartlett; his grandchildren, Amanda Hawkes, Jessica Davenport, Dillon Smith, Nichole Taylor, Lindsay Bartlett, Christian Bartlett and Ashley Lorraine; his great-grandchildren, Makayla Allen, Logan Allen, Michael Hawkes, Zoey Davenport, Lillianna Davenport, Rory Davenport, Aldon Taylor and Ben Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at the graveside on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 in Fryeburg, Maine. A prayer service will be at 1:00 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery followed by a reception at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds. Should we have inclement weather, the prayer service will be held at the fairgrounds.

Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.ripsotafh.com.

