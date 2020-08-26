SCARBOROUGH – Marion A. Gagnon passed away on August 24, 2020. She was born in Caribou on Feb. 15, 1928, the daughter of Edward Doody, Jr., and Lillian Verna (Vern) Bubar Doody. She was a member of the CHS graduating class of 1945.

Soon after graduation, she accepted a position in the office of the Maine Potato Bag Company. When Presque Isle AFB was reactivated for the Korean War in the early ’50s, Marion accepted a position as payroll clerk in the Civilian Personnel Office. While Limestone AFB was still far from completion, the whole CPO transferred to Limestone. On August 7, 1954, Marion married Air Policeman Thomas E. Gagnon, from Unionville, Conn.

When his enlistment was up in 1955, Tom joined the Maine State Police. After a short assignment in Aroostook, he was assigned to the weighing station in Kittery. Marion, Tom, their infant son Edward, and live-in babysitter moved to southern Maine and Marion transferred to Pease Air Force Base.

There was no daycare then, and most mothers of small children did not work outside the home. Although she enjoyed working for the Air Force and meeting people from throughout the country, she resigned after a few months and did not work outside the home for ten years.

She worked about ten years for the former Canal Bank and a period at Fairchild Semi-conductor. She attended Casco Bay College to brush up on old skills and was employed at Portland Pipe Line Corp. She retired in 1998 after nearly 18 years of service. She was an avid reader and believed everyone should enjoy the gift of reading. She especially enjoyed the time she spent with the young people and staff at Long Creek Youth Development Center.

She is survived by her husband Thomas; son Edward (Nancy Spear), Francestown, NH, son James (Kathryn Gunter) Elizabeth, Colo. daughter Laura Barth (John), Old Orchard Beach; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Willa Kirkpatrick (Francis) of Caribou.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister Dorothy Boeckermann (Raymond); and infant son Brian Thomas who died Feb. 27, 1957 soon after birth.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Episcopal Church and served as an office volunteer.

Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

