SOUTH PORTLAND – Jerry was born on July 15, 1945 in Portland to the late Clifford Williams and Christine (Farr) Williams, the sixth of eight children; he was a twin to his sister, Marilyn. He passed away on August 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with bladder cancer.

Jerry met his wife Janice (Jan) Irene Norton in 1962. They dated for almost four years before they were married for 54 years. They raised two children, Ronni (Williams) and Jeffrey, in Scarborough and later in South Portland, where they remained for 33 years. His family came before anything and everything.

Jerry started working when he was 6 or 7 years old and every cent he earned went to feeding his brothers and sisters. He worked on Joe Newcomb’s farm until he was 15 and then started working at Martin’s Foods. He became frozen food and dairy manager when he was 18 years old. In his early 20’s he went into the meat department and became manager at 22. He worked there until John Martin sold to Hannaford Supermarket. At that time he and Jan bought their own variety store, named Jerry’s Variety, in Portland. They owned the store for ten years, where customers became lifelong friends. Each day at the store was not a job, he had fun with all the customers and employees. He then went to work at JE Goold Pharmaceuticals. He became operations manager after a short time. Later Goold’s was sold to Bindley Western and then to Cardinal Health. Jerry was always a very dedicated worker and he was so proud of the fact that their CEO Bill Bindley more than once said that he wished they could clone Jerry! Cardinal ended up leaving Maine and going to Massachusetts. Jerry was 57 at the time and decided he would not move away from his family, so he retired. The next day he received a call asking if he would run Waldo’s Store in Falmouth where he worked for about 14 years.

Jerry took great pride in keeping his lawn meticulous, and it was evident. He started early mornings and wouldn’t quit until it sparkled, and all day outside in the neighborhood he would joke and wave to those passing by. He was known to also visit the houses of his whole family to perfect their landscaping too and of course a chance to see the family.

In 1998 Jerry and Jan purchased a lakefront property in Norway, Maine, that became a treasured gathering place with their children, grandchildren, and friends. Weekends were filled with memories made on the lake at Camp Wilmuden. At camp they hosted an annual family and friends reunion that Jerry looked forward to year after year. “The more, the merrier,” was his motto on so many things and it especially applied to this event and others.

As a grandparent, Jerry wouldn’t miss even one event for his grandkids. Without fail, he would arrive very early to get the best seats at high school sporting events and was well known amongst the crowd, even at away games. He received fan of the year more than once, and his cheers for his grandkids rang out above all others.

Jerry was outgoing in many ways and had accumulated amazing friends along life’s journey. Weekends for many years included he and “the guys” meeting for Sunday breakfast at their favorite diner. For the better part of 50 years, Jerry and Jan spent Saturday nights with their very close friends: The Quatrucci’s, Catterson’s, Bowring’s, Hutchins,’ and Akerley’s. They would have dinner or attend dances at the local Elks club, circa 1970. Jerry was a forty-year member of the Portland Elks Club.

His wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild were his life. No amount of time was ever enough time with them. He is survived by his wife, Jan; his two children, Ronni (Mark) Dennison, and Jeff (Brenda) Williams; four grandchildren, Caleb (Amanda) Mulkern, Hayli Mulkern (Nick Marchant), Noah Williams (Lauryn Fagan), Tyler Williams (Brittney Landry); Zachary Griffin, who was thought of as a grandson; great-grandchild, Hunter Mulkern; brothers, Roger (Joanne) Williams, Larry (Patricia) Williams; sister, Marilyn Williams; sister-in-law, Alvinia Williams; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Fred, Paul, Lester Williams, and sister, Beverly (Williams) Olin.

Visiting hours celebrating Jerry’s life will held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel. To view Jerry’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

South Portland

Football Boosters

637 Highland Ave.

South Portland, ME 04106 or:

Bonny Eagle

Football Boosters

700 Saco Rd.

Standish, ME 04084

