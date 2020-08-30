PORTLAND – Marie Aurore Ellsworth, passed away at 103 on August 25, 2020 at her home. She was born June 8, 1917 in Portland, the daughter Adolphe and Marie (Chiasson) Bourque.

Marie was raised and lived her life in Portland, attending St. Patrick’s grammar school and graduated from Cathedral High school. She worked for Day’s Jewelry for 25 years as a bookkeeper and sales clerk.

She was predeceased by husband, Frank “Tuie” Ellsworth in 1978; also, by her two sisters, M. Evelyn Douglass, Jeanette L. Sheils, and two brothers, J. Wilfred Bourque and Gerald Bourque.

She is survived by her three children, James D. Ellsworth, Constance Ellsworth, and Barbara A. Ellsworth; and many nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Thompson family cemetery on Louds Island.

In lieu of flowers a memorial donation

in Marie’s name

can be made to;

Louds Island Church

C/O Mike Chenny

190 Golden Ridge Road

Alna, ME 04535

