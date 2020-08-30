SACO – On August 26, 2020, Roger G. Sansoucy Jr., of Saco, peacefully departed this world surrounded by his family. Roger was born Saturday August 20, 1949, in Acushnet, Mass., to Roger Sr. and Millie Abraham-Sansoucy.

He attended local schools in New Bedford and received a B.A. in Sociology from SEMU, now UMass Dartmouth in June 1971.

He then married Simonne Hebert in June 1971 and lived in New Bedford, Mass. until January 1972. They lived in Miami for two years then moved to Maine. He worked at MSAD 71 (Kennebunk Middle School) for 30 years, retiring in 2004. During this time, they raised two children, Megan and Becky.

After retirement, he started a picture framing business which kept him busy for several years. Other hobbies were playing pool in several leagues, and fishing for largemouth bass in Maine’s many lakes. He also enjoyed a good game of cards with his buddies and being with family and grandchildren.

Roger is predeceased by his parents, Roger Sr. and Millie Abraham-Sansoucy.

He is survived by his loving wife, Simonne Hebert-Sansoucy; their two daughters, Megan Sansoucy-Hinds and her husband, Nathaniel Hinds of Pelham, N.H., and Rebecca Sansoucy of Saco. He is also survived by two brothers, Arthur Sansoucy and his wife Connie Marcotte-Sansoucy of Key West, Fla. and New Bedford, Mass., and Joe Sansoucy of Westport, Mass.; two granddaughters, Emma and Lyla Hinds of Pelham, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 services will be held privately.

Roger’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the MMC ED Doctors and Nurses and to Dr. Richards and the dedicated nurses on the seventh floor of the Coulombe Family Tower that cared for Roger during his transition time. We will be forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, it is Roger’s wish that any donations be made in his name to

Biddeford Eagles #804, Pool League

57 Birch Street

Biddeford, ME 04005

