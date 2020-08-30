CAPE ELIZABETH – John “Jack” Paul Kennealy, 79, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 27, 2020, after a long struggle with congestive heart failure. On March 2, 1941, Jack was born in Medford, Mass., to John Francis Kennealy and Mary Frances (Lyons) Kennealy. Jack graduated from Malden Catholic High School and Lowell Technological Institute, then earned a Ph.D. in physics from Utah State University.He enjoyed a wide-ranging career, working as a research physicist in atmospheric sciences for Concord Radiance Laboratory, Air Force Cambridge Research Laboratory, Eikonix, and Mission Research Corporation. As a division manager in biomedical imaging at Oncor, Inc., he earned a patent for a rare cell-finding process. And as a last career, Jack was a renowned fine art photographer, specializing in Maine coastal landscapes. As a very active member of his community of Cape Elizabeth, Jack served on its School, Zoning, Planning, Historical Preservation Society, Land Trust, and Fort Williams Foundation boards. He was a proud longtime member of the South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club.Planning travel to photogenic places was one of Jack’s favorite activities, along with conversational dinners with friends and playing games at family gatherings. He was conversant on myriad topics, had a fine sense of humor and will be missed by those who shared his company.Jack was predeceased by his parents and his brother Paul Kennealy. He is survived by his wife Rose Kennealy; daughters Linda Villanova and Barbara (Tom) Rand, son John A. Kennealy; sisters Judith (Richard) Gorham and Jane (Charles) Grasso, sister-in-law Terese Kennealy; grandchildren Kaeyla (Keatton) Van Sickle, Nicholas Villanova, and Ted and Lindsay Rand; and many nieces and nephews.The family will have a private interment ceremony. For those attending, please wear masks and practice social distancing. The service will be lived streamed beginning on Monday, August 31 at 1 p.m. Please visit the Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home face book page for further information. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:Preble Street Resource Center 38 Preble St.Portland, ME 04101

