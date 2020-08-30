PORTLAND – Bruce Warwick Chandler, loving husband of Nancy Ann and father to Brooks Warwick, Kimberly Gray and Kristin Johnson Chandler, passed away peacefully at his home in Portland on August 26, 2020.

Born in Nahant, Mass. in 1931, Mr. Chandler graduated from Bates College in 1953 and Georgetown University Law Center in 1960.

From 1954 to 1956, Mr. Chandler served as a Special Agent in the Army Counter Intelligence Corp. stationed in Japan. Upon discharge he served for one year as Executive Director of the Maine Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Farmington.

Mr. Chandler married Nancy Ann Ramsdell of Stoneham, Mass. in 1954. They remained best friends and constant companions for 65 years.

Following graduation from law school, Mr. Chandler joined the law firm of Joly and Marden in Waterville and later became a partner in the law firm of Marden, Dubord, Bernier and Chandler. He was Chairman of the Maine Board of Bar Examiners for a number of years.

In 1984, Mr. Chandler was appointed as a Justice to the Maine Superior Court by Governor Joseph Brennan. Known for his even temperament, Judge Chandler treated everyone in his courtroom with the utmost respect. He retired from the bench in 1994.

Prior to becoming a judge, Mr. Chandler was active in the Maine Democratic Party, serving as General Counsel. Mr. Chandler also served as an Assistant Kennebec County Attorney, and as a delegate to the 1976 Democratic National Convention. He served as President of the Unitarian Church in Waterville and the Unitarian Universalist Church in Green Valley Ariz. He served on the Board of the First Parish UU Church in Kennebunk.

Mr. Chandler’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, birding and the Red Sox. He was an avid reader and passed on his love of music to his children.

Justice Chandler is survived by his wife, Nancy Ann; son, Brooks Warwick of Girdwood, Alaska and his wife Kate, daughter, Kimberly Gray Chandler of Newport, R.I., daughter, Kristin Johnson Chandler of Randolph, Vt.; and five grandchildren, Hannah Katherine and Caleb Warwick of Alaska, Eleanor Rae Anderson and Chandler Anderson of Vermont, Jamie Gray Chandler Gillette of Rhode Island; and one great-grandchild, Rain Twomey of Anchorage, Alaska.

Other survivors include sister-in-law, Alaina Huxtable and her husband Peter, of Duxbury, Mass.; and three nephews, John Ramsdell of Seattle, Jonathan Huxtable of Wilmington, Del. and David Huxtable of Hull, Mass.; and cousin Prescott Johnson of Green Valley, Ariz.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sept. 5, at 2 p.m. at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church of Kennebunk, at Main Street. Due to COVID-19, the in person service is private. It will be livestreamed on Zoom and recorded. For a link to the service, email [email protected].

To share memories or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.coastalcremationservices.com.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends are requested to make donations to the First Parish UU Church of Kennebunk or to the Maine Audubon Society.

