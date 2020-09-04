Constance “Connie” Crosson 1935 – 2020 WOOLWICH – Constance Mae Dunham Crosson, of Georgetown, passed away August 31, 2020 at Hill House Assisted Living in North Bath, surrounded by family. Connie was born in Wayne in 1935. She is the daughter of Clarine Hubbard Stewart (and stepfather Donald Stewart) and Clifford Chessman Dunham. She grew up in the Fayette area and graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1953. She married Louis Kenneth Crosson in 1955. Together they had two sons that she raised, while supporting her husband in his military service career. During that time there were many places they lived, Maine, Vermont, Texas, and Florida. She enjoyed church fellowship, gardening and trips to the beach with kids and friends. She returned home to Maine in 1973 and has lived here ever since. After divorce, Connie worked at Congress Sportswear for a few years and later went on to work at Parkview Hospital for 25 years where she enjoyed talking to and supporting patients and building friendships there including participation in a bowling league. In her later years, until just recently, Connie was lovingly supported and cared for by Curtis, Cyndy and their family at her home. She enjoyed doing crafts and gardening with her mom. She was a very talented seamstress. She would make trips to visit her sister in New York and spent time talking to her every day. Connie is survived by her sons, Neal Crosson, his wife Becky and their children Daniel, Ethan, Chadd and Levi; and Curtis Crosson, his wife Cyndy and their children, Shawn and Carly. Connie is also survived by sister, Virginia Skinner; and several nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by her parents; and sister, Shirley Hinds. There will be a graveside committal service at Mountainside Cemetery in Georgetown on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers the family has requested that any donations in her honor be made to Georgetown Fire Department.

