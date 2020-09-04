Della Blanche Hilton 1950 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Della Blanche Hilton, 69, of Wiscasset passed away on Sept. 1, 2020. She was born in Damriscotta at Miles Hospital on Oct. 19, 1950, the daughter of Fred L. and Eva (Crory) Hilton of Wiscasset. She attended Wiscassett Schools graduating with the class of 1968 before she went on to attend Shepherd Gill Nursing School in Boston. Della’s 50-year nursing career began as a teen, working as a junior aide at Bath Memorial Hospital and completed at MidCoast Regional Hospital, working in the operating and recovery rooms. Della enjoyed her lunch dates with her dear friend, Brian Ames, cooking, playing cribbage and knitting for her family and friends. Della always looked forward to hosting ‘Class of 1968’ lunches each month. As Della’s health was declining over the past few years, she had the assistance of her lifelong friend, Karen Greenlief, of Westport, family, friends, and the caring doctors and staff at MidCoast Hospital with whom she had worked with for many years. Della never lost her love for all of her friends and neighbors. Her spontaneous laugh will be remembered by everyone who knew her. Della is survived by two sons, Lincoln Adams and his wife Julie of North Carolina and Shannon Adams of Wiscasset; four grandchildren, Jacob, Kale, Haley and Paige Adams; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Jr., Olivia and Mia. She is also survived by her brothers, Ralph Hilton and companion Susan Sutter of Anla, Harry Hilton of Wiscasset; and a nephew Chad Hilton of Alna. At this time there will be no services for Della. A time for remembrance of her life will be held in the near future. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

