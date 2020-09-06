SCARBOROUGH – Barry Francis Gibbons, DDS, 84, of Higgins Beach, Scarborough, died peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at home with his family beside him. He was born in Springfield, Mass., the son of the late Lawrence J. and Catherine Fox Gibbons and brother of the late Lawrence Jr. and Edward Gibbons. He graduated from Classical High School, American International College for his bachelor’s degree (’58) and Georgetown University for his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree, DDS (’61). Dr. Gibbons had a successful and respected dental career for over 40 years starting out in Brookfield, Conn., and later establishing his practice in Dracut, Mass. until his retirement. Dr. Gibbons was a multi-sport athlete growing up and an avid golfer at the MeadowBrook Club in Reading, Mass. and The Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth for many years. He was a former member of Southern Maine Seniors’ Golf Association and Maine Seniors’ Golf Association. He was a communicant of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church. He took particular joy in being able to coach his four children in youth recreational sports and later cheering on his four grandchildren in their athletic and academic endeavors. He enjoyed listening to Irish music, traveling with family and watching his Boston sports teams, even this season. He most loved spending his time at the family home at Higgins Beach looking out his porch window at the ocean or on the back deck with family, friends, a nice cigar, a glass of Jameson’s Irish whiskey and good conversation. Dr. Gibbons was predeceased by his beloved wife and best friend of 50 years, Eleanor “Gibbi” Gibbons in 2011. He leaves his two daughters, Maureen (Gibbons) and her husband Conall Haley of Merrimac, Mass., and Melissa K. Gibbons of Arlington, Mass., two sons, Michael J. and his wife Kimberly Gibbons of Libertyville, Ill., and Matthew E. and his wife Stacee Gibbons of Surprise, Ariz. Lastly, he leaves behind his four wonderfully awesome grandchildren, Kiernan and Ashlin Haley, and Abigail and Mollie Gibbons, the fifth generation to share in his and his wife’s beloved Higgins Beach. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday Sept. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Due to the CDC COVID -19 guidelines the Mass of Christian Burial will be by invitation only celebrated on Friday Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Scarborough. For those who cannot attend, the mass will be livestreamed on facebookjonesrichandbarnes.com. It’s required that those attending the visitation or funeral Mass wear a facemask. Interment will follow at Riverside Memorial Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. For further information and to send a tribute in Barry’s memory please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. If so desired, contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice of Southern Maine180 US Route One #1Scarborough, ME 04074

