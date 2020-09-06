PORTLAND – Keith L. Savage, 80, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 after a brief illness.

Keith served an extensive military career, was a long-time employee of this state and was a friend to many.

His pride and joy were his children, Matthew and Sarah.

Visitation will be at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, in Portland on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. At Keith’s request, there will be no service.

To share memories of Keith, to read more about his life, or to leave the family a condolence please visit http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, please share a story about him with his children via the visitation or the website above.

