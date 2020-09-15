OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Ronald S. Romo, 74, of Old Orchard Beach and formerly of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, 2020, at home.

He was born in Waipahu, Hawaii on March 8, 1946, a son of Eusibio and Cyriaca (Salac) Romo. He was educated from Waipahu High School.

Ron was a Vietnam combat veteran, serving his country in the United States Army for 21 years. After he retired from the service, he was employed by Deca Commissary (Military Food Market) for many years. He married his wife Monica Labbe on Jan. 5, 1991.

He enjoyed spending vacation time in Maine during the summers since the 1990s.

His hobbies included golfing and fishing. He also liked bowling and playing cards.

Ron loved his family and the time they spent together. He will be sadly missed.

Ron was predeceased by three sisters, Helen, Lucy and Genevieve and by one brother, Ali.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Monica Romo; four daughters, Ronell Rios and her husband Ron, Melissa Lowry and her husband Aaron, Jennifer Axelsen and her fiancée Matthew Breton and Kimberly Hall and her husband Shawn. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Dominik, Diamond, Alyssa, Elise, Leila-Rose, Liam, David and Owen; and one great-grandson, Andre; one brother Reme Romo, one sister Marie Rabago; nieces and nephews.

A private service with Military Honors will be held. To view Ronald’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

