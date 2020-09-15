PORTLAND – Stanley Roger Martelle, 74, died September 9, 2020. He was born in Portland, May 5, 1946, a son of the late Albert and Susan Cardilli Martelle, graduating from Deering High School in 1964. Stanley had worked for Sebago Moc for 39 years retiring as a foreman. He then worked for the Portland Sea Dogs until health issues forced him to retire.

He is survived by his sister, Marilyn Webster of Westbrook, three nieces, Lisa Buotte, Melanie Slaton and Marcie Martelle, four nephews, Steven Webster, Terry Martelle, Thomas Martelle, Timothy Martelle and several great nieces and nephews. Stanley was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Martell and a great nephew, Keven Buotte.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 19, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Congress St., Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for further information. Arrangements are by Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous