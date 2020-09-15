LYMAN – Donna Mae Lefebvre, 70, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, died surrounded by family in her home after losing her six-month war with cancer on September 10, 2020.

Donna was born in Norway, Maine on September 10, 1950. She went to Woodstock High School and later in life would continue her education by receiving her GED, and as a personal goal she would later receive her Medical Assistant Certificate. She was enormously proud of her accomplishments and her family was very proud and happy for her.

She met her current husband, Albert Lefebvre, when she was 13-years-old, through family friends. Fourteen years later they would marry and have been happily married for 43 years. They were two peas in a pod and kept each other on their toes with their witty sense of humor. She could be very silly and was able to laugh at herself. There was a lot of laughter and so much love in their marriage and life.

Donna was a factory worker for many years. After being injured on the job she would later spend her days in her gardens she adored, restoring discarded furniture pieces by adding her artistic touch, playing competitive card games with her husband and on the weekends having him chauffeur her to any and all yard sales she could find in the paper, as well as browsing Goodwill.

Donna loved her family and friends fiercely and always put them first to her own needs and she was considered the center of her family. She was kind and caring to all she encountered. Whether it be at Dunkins or in line at the grocery store she would leave them laughing or with a smile. She made an impact wherever she went. Donna was also fiercely loved and will be missed dearly by all who were blessed to know her.

Donna is lovingly survived by her husband, Albert Lefebvre, her six children, Cindy Edwards and husband Jon, Christi Couture, Steven Lefebvre and wife Janine, Roland Bernier, Jr. and wife Christin, Sonia Midgley and husband Ben, David Lefebvre and wife Tricia, her 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, Madeline Howard, Leroy Buck, III and wife Anna, Sheila Bentley and husband Darren, Roy Buck, Sr. and wife Linda, Esther Farrar, Wilford Buck, Leo Buck, Sr and wife Pam, and Judith Lamontange, many nieces, nephews and dearest friends.

Donna was predeceased by her parents, Leroy C. Buck, Jr., and Madeline I. (Smith) Buck, her brother Ricky Lefebvre and grandson Stephen Lefebvre.

A private family celebration of Donnas life will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Donna, to The Animal Welfare Society,

P.O. Box 43,

West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

