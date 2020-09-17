Sept. 20, 1995

Hebert’s West End Market, 934 Main St., a fixture in downtown Westbrook for 50 years, will close in about three weeks. Hubert “Storm” Hebert, 74, will retire and his son Joel is headed for less confining work. The store had been open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. six days a week since it cut back from seven days a few years ago. Storm came back from service in World War II and started the store with his father, Henry.

At least one homeless child has showed up asking to go to school in Westbrook, Superintendent Robert Hall told the School Committee Wednesday. Westbrook has never had that situation before “and it appears we should cover this area” by adopting a regulation, he said. He offered a policy statement saying that Westbrook will “assure equal access to education” for homeless children and youth.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on Sept. 21, 1960, that Bernadette and Josephine Landry of Saco Street in Westbrook were visiting in Canada. In Gorham, Jimmy Greenwood was elected president of the high school senior class; Glenn Belyea, vice president; Susan Weston, secretary; and Jim Miller, treasurer.

Gorham School Superintendent Timothy McCormack abandoned plans for an adult education brochure last week after the American Journal offered to compete for the business of distributing it. He said the schools will give up on the brochure and will go to a monthly notice in a new Gorham newspaper, the biweekly, nonprofit Gorham Times. McCormack acknowledged Thursday that he took part months ago in planning for the Gorham Times, which started publication Aug. 25.

Former Gorham residents Roy and Gloria-June Quinn of Florida spent two weeks in town with Florence Partridge, their first visit in 30 years. They were amazed by the changes in the area.

Sept. 21, 2005

City Council President Jim Violette will square off against incumbent Republican Mayor Bruce Chuluda this November. Violette won the nomination over challenger Jim Fahey Sr., former fire chief, at the Democratic caucus Sunday. Chuluda faced no opposition at the Republican caucus.

Local farmers are benefiting from a Gorham School Department program that’s bringing locally grown food to school cafeterias. The program, unique to Gorham, has attracted attention from other districts in the state and from Gov. John Baldacci.

Saint Joseph’s College in Standish has awarded its first-ever faculty fellowship to Edward Rielly of Westbrook, a professor of English at the school. The grant provides Rielly $4,000 annually for three years to apply toward conferences, research materials or research assistance. He’s taught at the school since 1978 and has published 14 books.

In the wake of devastation along the Gulf Coast from Hurricane Katrina, two Gorham fundraisers on Sept. 24 will benefit victims. The Gorham Democratic Town Committee is inviting all to attend the annual Rodney Quinn Picnic, where donations for disaster relief will be accepted. Later that same day, the Gorham Business and Civic Exchange is sponsoring a bazaar that will benefit the fishing town of Bayou La Batre, which was featured as the home of the fictional Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. in “Forrest Gump.”

The historic town-owned clock in the tower of the First Parish Church in Gorham hasn’t kept time for months. Town Council Chairman Burleigh Loveitt plans to name a committee to study a solution and expects a report in October. A total restoration could cost $60,000. He said one of the questions is whether to fund restoration through donations or tax money.

